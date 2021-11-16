Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 523 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hackett Group worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after buying an additional 47,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

