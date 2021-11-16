Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after buying an additional 175,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 359,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,301. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.