Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $270,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,515,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.