Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $442.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

