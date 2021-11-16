Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 191 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $104.23.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

