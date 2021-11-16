Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.20

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €56.20 ($66.12) and last traded at €56.00 ($65.88), with a volume of 11610 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.60 ($65.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $607.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.65.

About Schaltbau (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

