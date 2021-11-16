Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.69.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 467,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 633,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 581,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

