Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,100 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 723,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $7,247,268. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

