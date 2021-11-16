Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 288.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 347.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 19.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

