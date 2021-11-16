Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $183,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 111.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 864,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 455,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 54.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 477,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 18.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter.

VRRM stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,317,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,101,550. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

