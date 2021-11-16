Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $178,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

