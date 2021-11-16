Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSAC. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSAC stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

