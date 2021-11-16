Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.