Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 55,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,750. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53.

