Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.00

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.97, with a volume of 14741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

