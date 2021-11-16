Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,305. The company has a market capitalization of $966.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $606,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.