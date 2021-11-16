Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,305. The company has a market capitalization of $966.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $606,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

