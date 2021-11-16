SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEAS opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

