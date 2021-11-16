Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,274. Sema4 has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMFR. BTIG Research began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,438 shares of company stock valued at $815,461.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

