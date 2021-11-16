Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 246,892 shares.The stock last traded at $13.95 and had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

