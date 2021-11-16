Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SVCT opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 100.50 ($1.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.78.

