Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,197 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $33,730,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $18,418,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $17,010,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 86.0% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,323,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 611,865 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

