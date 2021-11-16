Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 3.64.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.