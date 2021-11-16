SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Announces Earnings Results

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%.

NASDAQ:SGBX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 15,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49. SG Blocks has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -4.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SG Blocks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of SG Blocks worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

