Sharat Sharan Purchases 14,700 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Sharat Sharan acquired 23,500 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 676,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,978. The firm has a market cap of $784.20 million and a PE ratio of -92.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

