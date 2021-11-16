Sharder Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Sharder has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $60,926.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

