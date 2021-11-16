Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at ATB Capital

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Shawcor stock opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. Shawcor has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.49.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

