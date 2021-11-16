Shivom Trading 28.9% Higher This Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, DDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00217460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010537 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.