Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Declines By 82.5%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMSIY stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.