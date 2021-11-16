Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Declines By 82.5%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AMSIY stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
