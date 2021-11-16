Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Increases By 347.4%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 347.4% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYJ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 155.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 130.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

