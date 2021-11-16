Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Increases By 226.5%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 226.5% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BKEPP stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) by 519.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,682 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

