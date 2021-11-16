Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Drops By 78.6%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,444,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,814,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,809,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,351,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAR stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

