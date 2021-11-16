Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Increases By 2,900.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

CLLNY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

