Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Decreases By 91.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the October 14th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CICHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 64,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.51 billion for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.79%. Equities research analysts expect that China Construction Bank will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

