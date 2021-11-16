Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Rises By 420.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 420.9% from the October 14th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Pharma by 1,015.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in China Pharma by 1,366.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 249,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Pharma by 43.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 213,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.