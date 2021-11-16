Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Rises By 420.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 420.9% from the October 14th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.63.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.
Recommended Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.