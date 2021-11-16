Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Drops By 66.7%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital stock remained flat at $$32.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

