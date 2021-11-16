Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Grows By 7,200.0%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

