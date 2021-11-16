Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Grows By 7,200.0%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
