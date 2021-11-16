Short Interest in Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Decreases By 96.5%

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the October 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FLLLF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Feel Foods has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

