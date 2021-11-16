Short Interest in Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Rises By 650.0%

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSSN opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Fision has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
About Fision
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Fision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.