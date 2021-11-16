Short Interest in Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Rises By 650.0%

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSSN opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Fision has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Fision

FISION Corp. engages in the provision of proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. Its primary product offering is the Fision platform, a marketing software that collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates and distributes the numerous digital marketing assets of customers including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and any other material marketing assets.

