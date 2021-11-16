Short Interest in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Drops By 95.7%

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOBI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of GOBI stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Gobi Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

