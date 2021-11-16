Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Decreases By 73.9%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the October 14th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 76,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.