Short Interest in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Increases By 483.3%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IBER stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.