Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Expands By 1,800.0%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

INSI stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

