Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Decreases By 89.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the October 14th total of 883,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,041 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65.

