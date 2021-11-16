Short Interest in MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Drops By 99.7%

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the October 14th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSRT stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. MassRoots has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

