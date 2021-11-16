Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Increases By 330.8%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 330.8% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

