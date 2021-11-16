Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Grows By 253.3%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the October 14th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sandfire Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of SFRRF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Sandfire Resources has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

