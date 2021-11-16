Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 88.2%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

