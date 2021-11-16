Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 88.2%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $18.30.
About Sinopharm Group
