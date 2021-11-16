Short Interest in Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Expands By 85,913.8%

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,900 shares, a growth of 85,913.8% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.9 days.

Stornoway Diamond stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Stornoway Diamond has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corp. is a diamond exploration and development company. It engages in diamond mining, acquisition and exploration of diamond properties. The firm also holds interest in Renard Diamond, Qilalugaq, Timiskaming, Aviat, Hammer,Grassroots and Pikoo projects. The company was founded by Donald Bruce McLeod, Eira Margaret Thomas, and Catherine E.

