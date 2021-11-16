Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 68.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TCCPY opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.68.
TechnoPro Company Profile
