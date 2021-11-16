Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 68.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TCCPY opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

