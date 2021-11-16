Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 296.5%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 296.5% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.6228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.83%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.